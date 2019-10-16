Nampol to launch ‘Turn Back Crime’ in Kavango West 

NKURENKURU - The Namibian Police Force will launch its ‘Turn Back Crime’ campaign at Kapako village of Kavango West region on Tuesday next week.

‘Turn Back Crime’ is a global initiative by the international criminal police organisation (ICPO) commonly known as Interpol, which brings hope in combating crime.

Interpol is the world’s largest international police organisation with 190 member countries.

Namibia joined Interpol’s ‘Turn Back Crime’ campaign in order to highlight the dangers of organised and other forms of crime and their impact on the everyday life of the nation.

The police have thus invited members of the communities and stakeholders in the fight against crime to join the event to witness the launch of the police operation.

“The launch is scheduled to take place next week on 22 October and the Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force, Sebastian Ndeitunga, will be the keynote speaker at the event,” said the police regional commander of Kavango West, Commissioner Josephat Abel in a notice to New Era.

