Namport donates N$40 000 to Luderitz school

LÜDERITZ - The port authority through its Namport Social Investment Fund (NSIF) has responded to an appeal for funds and availed N$40 000 that was used for the procurement of stationery and other educational materials to Brightstart Montessori School.

Lüderitz port manager for Namport, Max Kooper, emphasised that NSIF undertook to make positive contributions towards government goals. He reiterated the importance of education – the reason the donation was made to learners at Brightstart Montessori School.

The handing-over ceremony was held at the school last Thursday. School board member Thomas Shipepe thanked NSIF for coming on board especially during these hard economic times. Ayden, a scholar at Brightstart, led the word of thanks on behalf of the school, expressing his gratitude towards Namport for donating the stationery and Albanese cards that were sourced from the United States of America.

He said the donation means a lot to the Brightstart team and children and thanked Namport for making it possible for the updating of their cards that are outdated. It is a proven belief that being educated can break the cycle of poverty in a home, community and countrywide, he added.

At the handing-over ceremony were NSIF trustee Kooper, NSIF Working Committee members Johannes Isaaks and Naomi Andrews, and Brightstart scholars, teachers and school board members. Learners also received snack parcels handed out by Kooper on behalf of NSIF

2018-10-10 09:16:10 2 months ago