Namport signs MoU with Dunkerque Port in France

WALVIS BAY - The Namibia Ports Authority signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dunkerque Port in France to share information and expertise with regards to infrastructure development, tourism and management among others.

The agreement was signed on Thursday afternoon by the CEO of Namport, Bisey /Uirab, and his Dunkerque counterpart, Stephane Raison, at the Port of Walvis Bay.

Whilst signing the agreement, Raison said that the primary focus will be to collaborate, share information and look at training opportunities that will be beneficial to both Namibia and France.

He went on and explained that the Port of Walvis Bay is regarded as the gateway to Southern Africa and increasing trading opportunities to Southern Africa will be of great benefits for both Namibia and France.

“We can surely grow business relations and opportunities especially now that Peugeot has set up a processing plant in Namibia and trade volumes are expected to pick up between the two countries,” he said.

/Uirab also said the relationship between France and Namibia has enjoyed healthy growth since independence and can only be strengthened further.

He added that Namport is pleased to have signed the MoU as it pledges to support Namport in its drive to render superior customer service to all its clients.

French Ambassador to Namibia, Clair Bodonyi, also emphasised the need for cooperation as only then countries can foster relations that can be beneficial for development and growth.

Hence, she pledged her commitment to build on the sound relationship between Namibia and France in spheres such as tourism, education and training.

“Therefore the MoU will ensure that the two ports intensify and extend cooperation and port industrial activity. It will also explore mutual beneficial initiatives and share information and policies relevant to the activities of the two countries and the ports,” she said.

She added that infrastructure development, environmental furtherance and commercial waterfront development, which aims to enhance trade and maritime services, will be some of the focus areas of the MoU.



2019-02-26 09:53:34 1 months ago