NamPost inaugurates new warehouse

WINDHOEK - “I could not wish for more; the infrastructure is ready and it is now up to NamPost to utilize it maximally and create efficiencies that impact positively on both the customer and the staff of NamPost.” These sentiments were expressed by Nangula Hamunyela, chairperson of the Namibia Post Limited Board, when he officially inaugurated NamPost’s new courier warehouse on Wednesday.

For the past 22 years, NamPost Courier has been operating in a relatively small warehouse, which made sorting of consignments challenging. Due to this NamPost inaugurated a new logistics center in Windhoek. The purpose of the new center is to improve operational efficiencies for NamPost courier services.

Being one of the leading logistics companies in the country, NamPost Couriers covers more than 60 overnight destinations domestically and over 220 international destinations in collaboration with strategic partners. In addition to the new warehouse, NamPost will introduce additional products and services which have been modernized in response to market development and technology advancement.

The improved services include mobile hand-held technology, economy services, seven new courier products in addition to the “EasyPack”, route matrix, value added services which include Saturdays, afterhours and same day deliveries as well as prepaid account services. “These are just the first of many innovations and service enhancements that NamPost Courier will be bringing to the market,” said Hamunyela, who called upon individuals and corporate entities to embrace the new service offerings and to walk with them “as we look forward to the promising future of NamPost Courier”.

“Logistics, as we know, is the movement and control of cargo and transport operations. With this development, NamPost will be the first logistics company in Namibia and one of the first in the SADC region to make use of mobile hand-held technology on all of its routes, servicing all 140 of its post offices.

Technology is being put to best use and I am convinced this will enhance customer experience of NamPost services. This bodes well with my call for Namibia to embrace digital technologies,” said Stanley Simataa, Minister of Information and Communication Technology at the same event.

2018-11-09 09:30:11 1 months ago