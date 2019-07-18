NamPower’s 175-tonne transformer headed back to Gerus substation

WINDHOEK - NamPower has confirmed that a 315 MVA, 400/220/22kV transformer is being transported via road from Johannesburg to the Gerus substation near Otjiwarongo. The transformer was transported to Eskom-Rotek Industries (ERI) for repairs in September 2018.

The 175 tonne transformer is being transported on a 2 x 11 axle x 2.0m axle spacing’s x 2 file x 4.235m wide ‘Nicolas’ Monoblock Beam Wagon trailer combination with two 8 x 6 Western Star Truck-Tractors attached to the front of the trailer via drawbars and one 8 x 6 Western Star Truck-Tractor attached to the rear of the trailer via a drawbar.

The cargo is being accompanied by vehicle escorts consisting of both private vehicles and police vehicles. The massive cargo departed from Buitepos border post on Monday, July 15 and passed through Windhoek yesterday, July 16.

NamPower has urged the public to cooperate with the traffic officers escorting this load to ensure a smooth and effective operation.





2019-07-18 09:57:48 15 hours ago