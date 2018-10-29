Nande, Johannes, Jonas come out tops at annual sports awards

SWAKOPMUND – Golfing sensation Likius Nande was amongst podium invaders when the movie star look alike young golfer was finally handsomely rewarded for his magical display on the golf course – scooping the newly introduced Sport Star of the year award.

The highly gifted golfer, currently ranked number one in his native land of the Brave, has been on a warpath on local golf courses – tumbling old records at will as if the breaking records was going out of fashion.

Local athletes descendent at the modest Dome Hall at the world acclaimed popular coastal holiday resort Swakopmund, during a glittering award giving ceremony attended by the who’s who of the Namibian elites and socialites, on Saturday night.

As widely expected, the pair of Commonwealth Multi Sports Games gold medalists, amateur boxer Junias Jonas and long distance queen Helalia Johannes walked away with the prestigious Sportsman and Sportswoman of the year accolades, respectively.

Despite her fairly advanced age, 38 to be precise, Johannes, collected an astonishing seven gold medals from eight attempts, missing only one with second spot – certainly no mean feat.

With tears of joy and ecstasy running freely down her cheeks, the soft-spoken long distance runner paid tribute to her family including her trainer. “Their support has made it easy for me to achieve my dreams,” she said in her brief acceptance speech.

Following the traumas of the well documented troubles in Brazil, amateur boxer Jonas expressed his gratitude towards Erastus Lazarus, Namibia’s former military attaché in Brazil and also thanked his coach for believing in him during his agony as he awaited his fate following his arrest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016 on serious allegations of sexual assault and attempted rape.

In other categories, ‘Kids on Bikes’ from the Namibia Cycling Federation (NCF) became the proud recipients of the best Development Programme of the Year.

Sun Sports rookie sport reporter Limba Mupetami was deservedly crowned the best Sports Journalist of the Year, in the process wrestling the much sought after golden pen award away from New Era journalist Otniel Hembapu who won the accolade last term.

Patrick Esterhuisen got the nod ahead of his peers for the Referee/umpire of the Year while giant boxing trainer Tobias Nashilongo brought Nestor Tobias’ dominance to a premature end when he was crowned Best Coach of the Year.

As has become the norm or rather a formality, the national senior rugby fifteen had little trouble in shaking off some unwanted attention from fellow competitors in the category for Best Team of the Year award.

Beata Hausiku was voted best Junior Sportswoman of the year award recipient with a Disability, with Alfredo Bernard returning the compliment in the opposite sex.

Namibia’s leading gymnast Carene van Zyl, scooped Junior Sportswoman of the Year and Lance Potgieter was voted best Junior Sportsman with Carene van Zyl taking honours in the female category.

The trio of Sylvia Shivolo, Johanna Benson and Lahja Ishitile were joint winners of the Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability award. Regular campaigner Ananias Shikongo was back in the thick of things again winning the prestigious Sportsman of the Year with a Disability award.

A moment of silence was observed in memory of departed sports heroes while others were acknowledged and rewarded for their valuable contribution towards the overall growth on Namibia sport. Amongst those rewarded were; Calle Schaeffer, Rusten Mogane, Hanes von Holtz, Isaak Kaundju Kahatjipara.

