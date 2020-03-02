Nangolo urges nation to support Geingob …. President preaches unity at Onambango Staff Reporter Front Page News Oshikoto

Victoria Kaapanda

ONAMBANGO – The leader of the Ondonga Traditional Authority Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo has urged Namibians to give their full support to allow President Hage Geingob to serve his two full terms as head of state.

On Saturday, Geingob led a high-level government delegation that included Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba and Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila to the Ondonga palace at Onambango, Oshana region. It was the first Geingob visit to Onambango since Nangolo was installed as king of the Aandonga on 29 June last year.

“It is good that the vice-president and the prime minister are here – support the President and advise him correctly so that he can finish his terms like his predecessors.

I have told you many things before,” said Nangolo.

He further advised Geingob to listen and analyse when his subordinates give him information. “Comrade President, you also need to listen to us carefully. Some of us are good at talking – when I come to you and tell you my story, you will be so impressed without knowing that some of us are simply good at telling stories. Therefore be careful,” he said humorously.

He urged his fellow traditional leaders to avoid clashing with government. “I have never seen the late king clashing with the government, and I promise to follow in his footsteps. I will lead the Ondonga community and unite them,” he said.

Nangolo further commended Geingob for his visit, saying it signifies the interest that the President has in cultural diversity. “We are here to recognise, appreciate and thank the new Omukwaniilwa for his leadership and to assure you that the matters discussed between the Omukwaniilwa and I, during our private talks, will be taken up by government,” said the Head of State.

Geingob also promised to bring development to Ondangwa and bring it on par with other towns in the region such as Oshakati and Ongwediva. He said this included building the planned referral hospital that will serve patients and as far as Kunene and the two Kavango regions, at Ondangwa.

“Tradition and culture are very important. We need traditional authorities, they are the custodians of our culture, that is why we are here to appreciate and congratulate the Omukwaniilwa gwaNdonga today,” said Geingob, who also called on traditional leaders to promote, protect and preserve culture and traditional values in their communities. “While tradition is important, we must first identify ourselves as Namibians and not on an individual tribal basis. The Namibian House is still young, and everyone must work on the foundation of a nation. When the foundation is firm, the Namibian House will not fall. Our traditional authorities are pulling in the same direction as government. That is why we are working together, and that is why we came to welcome the new one and urge you to start to lead all of us, so that we can go in the same direction, to build our Namibian home. We can disagree, we can fight but, in the end, we must hold hands because this is the only country we can call home.”

2020-03-02 07:26:11 | 1 days ago