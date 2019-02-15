Nangolos’ Valentine’s

Lüderitz -For Johanna Ileka-Nangolo and David Nangolo Valentine’s Day means a day to remember love, to share memories and to create new memories.

Johanna and David Nangolo are newlyweds, having tied the knot only last December in Oshikoto Region. They spending their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, and they could not hide their excitement about this. “Being a young couple in a long distance relationship, we try to remind one another each day of how much [we] value each other. The vows we took as we got married on December 14, 2018 are an everyday reminder of our love. However, over the years, Valentine’s Day always served as that extra ‘go-out-of-your-way’ day to reignite that flame.” Johanna says.





