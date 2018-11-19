Nanso donate books to Keetmans library

KEETMANSHOOP - Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso)’s //Kharas leadership donated various books to the town’s library and schools to encourage a culture of reading amongst learners.

About 116 books were donated to the Keetmanshoop library, Suiderlig High, P.K de Villiers and Keetmanshoop Junior Secondary schools with the schools expressing appreciation for the gesture, saying books are very important to the education of the Namibian child. P.K de Villiers school principal, Pieter Skeyer, said such gestures are always welcome, and by donating books, the students showed that they have realised it is not only the duty of government to provide and cater for such needs, but other stakeholders too can play their role, especially in the current economic situation, adding that it is now up to the learners to make use of the donated books. “I hope and believe that the learners will make use of the books, to read and gain more knowledge,” Skeyer said.

Learner Vivian Visagie in appreciation said reading books remain very critical to their studies and learners will gain valuable information and knowledge from the books. “Books are very important, we are very grateful for the donation we have received and this will make a significant difference in terms of knowledge, especially for those in the economic field,” she said. Nanso’s //Kharas regional chairperson, Kornelia Hangula, said reading is crucial for the learners as it helps them access information and gain knowledge.



2018-11-19 09:38:04 1 months ago