Nanso to help less privileged students

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK - The Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) launched a project called ‘Fix my home’ to rescue students from informal settlements whose houses are affected by rain.

The project was launched after an accounting student from the University of Science and Technology (NUST) Beatha Iileka shared her story on social media about how she used her non-tuition fee to renovate her mother’s house, which, however, was not properly constructed and a part of the house was damaged by rain.

According to Iileka, she spent around N$10 000 of her refund from the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) to renovate the house and buy necessary items such as furniture.

Iileka told Youth Corner she has been struggling to study at home, as the space in the house is limited, which pushed her to renovate the house and create space for her to study.

“2018 was a challenging year for me, and I am glad I got the non-tuition fee which helped me to assist my family, even though the construction company that we hired to renovate our house did not do us any justice,” said the youngest of four siblings. Nanso partnered with the Vocational Training Centre to ensure they renovate the houses of students who are affected, as they have attributed the living conditions of some students to their performances.

“As Nanso, we can no longer afford to keep quiet on issues that are affecting young people because we took into consideration that before they are students or learners, they are also part of the society,” said Nanso president Simon Taapopi at the launch of the project in Greenwell Matongo settlement.

According to Taapopi, Nanso is on a mission to rescue students who are in a similar situation – not only in Windhoek but also other parts of the country.

As part of their many projects, Nanso also renovated the visually impaired centre in Rundu, adding educational areas to ensure students receive improved education. Even though part of the funding is from the organisation’s budget, Nanso is calling upon those who are in the manufacturing and construction industry, and other private sectors to get on board and assist where they can. “We do not necessarily need money: we need corrugated irons, cement, bricks and other building materials to build shelters for our students,” he further urged. Taapopi also urged the government to put the construction of a students’ village into work, as it is the only way to fix the problems faced by Namibian students. Iileka’s mother Hambeleleni Kalenga expressed her contentment to Youth Corner, saying even though a part of her house was destroyed, her daughter helped the family with the little she had.



2020-01-22