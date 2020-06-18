National Assembly approves budget Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved and passed to the National Council for review, the N$72.8 billion national budget tabled by finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi last month.

National Assembly secretary Lydia Kandetu yesterday said in a statement, that in keeping with the requirements under the ‘new normal’ and regulations aimed at reducing the further spread of Covid-19, videoconferencing facilities allowed the interactions necessary for debates.

“The National Assembly connected two of its conference rooms to the chamber through videoconferencing facilities,” she said. “The use of ICT further enabled the assembly to hold its first virtual session as it gravitates towards realising its long held vision of transforming into an e-parliament.” Since the resumption of the virtual session, Kandetu said the National Assembly has been livestreaming the House sittings on its Facebook account. “This has further enabled the House to deliver parliamentary work to a wider audience in real time,” she said. Shiimi tabled the Appropriation Bill on 27 May.

Kandetu said the Bill was dealt with in a manner that is commensurate with the requirements of the ‘new normal’. – ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

