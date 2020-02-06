National darts trials to take place this month Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

The Namibia Darts Federation (NDF) will this month hold its national trials in Windhoek from the 20th until the 23rd.

According to organisers, more than 60 players are expected and thereafter a group of 32 players will be chosen to represent the country at the upcoming Zone VI Darts Championship to be held in eSwatini later this year.

Organisers said they expect all their affiliates to partake in the national trials that will serve as an opportunity for them to get selected for the national team.

“We are expecting teams from regions such as Khomas, which has three teams, and others like Erongo, //Kharas and Oshana. We are looking forward to all these teams attending and bringing their very best players to the trials,” they said.

The trials will also have an open day tournament which will allow other teams to partake in the competition. “We want to use this opportunity to invite other darts teams that are not affiliated with us to feel free and come register to partake in the open tournament, that will take place on Saturday, 22 February.”

“As for the Zone VI Darts Championship in eSwatini, funding remains a challenge at this point and we don’t know if we are able to raise the money to cover our travelling budget. Last year when we took part in the Zone VI Championship - the Namibia Sport Commission assisted us with transport money, but it wasn’t that sufficient. We are pleading to all corporate companies to come on board and help us make our participation in this competition a reality.”

