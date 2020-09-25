Nauseb impressed with Warriors response to training…as they push towards Chan, Cosafa, Afcon Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

Newly appointed Brave Warriors assistant coach Robert Nauseb is impressed with the overall determination of the players and how they are responding to training sessions ahead of next month’s international friendly against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

The international friendly, which is slated for 8 October in South Africa, will see a local Warriors squad squaring off against Bafana in what has been termed a crucial preparatory match for both countries as they look ahead to their upcoming 2020 Cosafa Cup and African Nations Championship (Chan) campaigns as well as the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in November.

The 2020 Cosafa tournament is tentatively scheduled for the 2-17 October in Durban while the Chan takes place early next year in Cameroon. Warriors’ interim head coach Bobby Samaria this week called up a 35-member squad for a training camp in preparation of the aforementioned competitions as well as the upcoming Bafana friendly.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Nauseb – himself a Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs legend – said he was highly impressed with how the players are responding to training and generally their eagerness to get up and running ahead of crucial competitions.

This is considering the fact that Namibia has been without topflight football for almost two years due to the ongoing infights between the Namibia Football Association (NFA) and the Namibia Premier League (NPL). The standoff has since led to the expulsion of the NPL.

“Obviously after several months without kicking the ball, the response was a bit hard on the first day. On day one, we had two training sessions and as we proceeded, one could see the legs are coming together much better and better. We are really happy with the progress of players on the fitness level, we thought we had a big challenge but it doesn’t look like it’s a challenge because the response from the boys is looking good,” said a pleased Nauseb.

Although they had some players who showed up late for the training camp, Nauseb said the latecomers also showed their willingness and the response has equally been pleasing.

“This morning (yesterday) we did a little bit of fitness training with the boys and we are happy with the percentage that we got out of the whole group, at least we are 80% and we still need to put in more work, then we will see how the level will be. There are few players that joined the camp a day later and it’s challenging, but overall, I will say we are on the right track.”

Nauseb assured that the team will be ready and well prepared for the Bafana clash. “We will try our best for them to be ready at full capacity at least a day before the match,” he said

The 35-man squad is as follows: Goalkeepers: Ratanda Mbazuvara, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Jonas Matheus and Immanuel Immanuel. Defenders: Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Ivan Kamberipa, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Larry Horaeb, Gregory Aukumeb, Approcius Petrus, Rehabeam Mbango, Tjiuana Tja Tjinotjiua, Erasmus Ikeinge, Johannes Mutanga, Denzil Haoseb, Kleopas Nuukushu. Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Ambrosius Amseb, Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaak, Alfeus Handura, Llewelyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama, Brandon Neibeb, and Willy Stephanus. Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Panduleni Nekundi, Mapanzi Muwanei, Monis Omseb and Hendrik Somaeb.

-mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

2020-09-25 11:13:56 | 7 hours ago