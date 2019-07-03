Nauseb to assist Kasaona at Cosafa Women’s Cup … team budget yet to be approved

WINDHOEK – Newly-appointed head coach of the national women’s football team the Brave Gladiators, Mamie Kasaona, will be assisted by former midfielder of South African giants Kaizer Chiefs and the Brave Warriors, Robert Nauseb, when Namibia partake in this year’s Cosafa Women’s Championship.

Nauseb’s appointment as Kasaona’s deputy was announced yesterday at Football House in Katutura, where it was also announced that former Gladiators veteran mentor Brian Isaacs will now be the advisor to the senior and Under 23, 20, and 17 national teams.

The 2019 Cosafa Women’s Championship is slated for Port Elizabeth, South Africa starting from July 31 until August 11.

Nauseb, who is also the Eleven Arrows coach, said he did not hesitate in taking up his new role as it is a way of ploughing back his expertise to the national ladies team and the country at large.

‘’It’s a big task preparing the team at a time like this, but as a coach, you need to be ready when called upon. I was busy with pre-season with my team [Arrows] but I abandoned everything to come and help the national women’s team,’’ he said.

He feels it’s not unfamiliar territory for him as football is the same for women and men, with the only difference being gender but the ideals and philosophies are the same.

On her part, Kasaona feels that winning should not be the most important thing, but it should be the only thing on the players’ minds when it comes to the tournament.

‘’We are not going there to participate but to compete, as the objective is to reach the next group stage,’’ she added.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Normalisation Committee Hilda Basson-Namundjebo informed the media that the team’s budget has been already submitted to the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) and is yet to be approved.

“I have spoken to Freddy Mwiya [NSC chief administrator] about the funding of the team for Cosafa and he informed me that the budget was submitted to the finance ministry as well as the sport ministry and he is also awaiting feedback from both parties. But hopefully we have back-up plans internally if they [both ministries] don’t come through,’’ she assured.

The provisional Brave Gladiators squad is as follows: Goalkeepers - Lydia Eixas, Melissa Matheus, Agnes Kauzuu and Rejoice Tjituere. Defenders - Ndapewa Katuta (vice-captain), Selma Enkali, Lorraine Jossop, Lydiana Nanamus, Veronica van Wyk, Emma Naris, Lovisa Mulunga, Veweziwa Kotjipati, Kamunikire Tjituka and Ivone Kooper. Midfielders - Twelikondjela Amukoto, Tomalina Adams, Millicent Hikuam, Zenatha Coleman (captain), Juliana Blou, Elmarie Fredricks, Annoushka Kordom, Asteria Angula, Eva Uulumbu, Meltret Ujamba and Lydia Ligamens Nanuno. Strikers - Anna-Marie Shikusho, Beverly Uueziua, Memory Ngonda, Fiola Vliete and Kylie van Wyk.



