Navachab gets new managing director

SWAKOPMUND - QKR Cooperation Limited has appointed George Botshiwe as the new Managing Director of the QKR Namibia Navachab Gold Mine, effective as of November 01, 2018. Botshiwe replaces Johan Coetzee who served as the managing director of the mine for the past five years.

The mine’s board chairperson, Foibe Namene, made the announcement last week saying that the appointment of Botshiwe, who served as the acting managing director, was very crucial for the company in light of the various and daunting business challenges the company faced.

According to Namene, Botshiwe is a seasoned mining engineer and holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Zimbabwe, a post graduate diploma in mining engineering and is currently reading for an MBA.

She added that Botshiwe has not only been acting as managing directors since February this year but has also been the mining manager, a position he occupied for the past five years.

Apart from that Botshiwe has been with the mine for the past 14 years and served in various portfolios including production manager, mine planning manager and senior mining engineer among others.

“Botshiwe has a broad executive leadership and extensive mining operations experience and spearheaded the implementation of various turnaround strategies and projects aimed at improving productivity, optimising operating costs and ensuring maximisation of shareholder value and return,” she said.

Namene further stated that the board and executive leadership are confident that Botshiwe will lead the mine into the future, making it the best in its class of mining operations.

2018-11-30 10:45:39 1 months ago