NBL opens N$27 million beer depot

WALVIS BAY - Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) celebrated yet another milestone when it officially

inaugurated its N$27 million new NBL depot at Walvis Bay on Wednesday evening.

NBL, a subsidiary of the Olthaver and List Group (O&L) employs about 800 Namibian throughout the

country.

It previously operated from the old Hansa Brewery in Swakopmund until 2003. The new depot is situated in the heavy industrial area, close to the Dunes Mall.

According to Wessie van der Westhuizen, the MD of NBL, the new state-of-the-art facility is a manifestation of NBL’s vision of ‘being the most progressive and inspiring company.’

He says the relocation of the former coastal depot from Swakopmund to Walvis Bay speaks directly to their passion and commitment of ‘creating amazing experiences with enduring impact’ for their customers.

“The deteriorating condition of the former depot in Swakopmund resulted in safety concerns, and posed major health and safety risks for our employees, customers and clients. This thus led us to identifying a new location, and ultimately the construction of this facility at Walvis Bay,” he said.

Van der Westhuizen explained the new building provides a pleasant and safe working environment as health and safety precautions are critical to the future of any organisation.

“These are elements that should be taken seriously and nurtured through appreciation for both the employee and the customer, for our employees are our most valued assets,” stated van der Westhuizen.

Also speaking at the inauguration, Mayor of Walvis Bay, Wilfred Immanuel said that the decision to construct the depot in Walvis Bay this speaks volumes with regards to O&L’s contribution to Namibian economy.

Therefore, we all need to commit ourselves to the growth of our nation, not only through words, but also through very consistently practical actions. The new depot is a significant contribution to development and investment at the coast,” he said.



2019-02-08 11:48:35 1 months ago