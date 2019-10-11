NC assists NFA members with executive elections

WINDHOEK – The FIFA Normalisation Committee has in the last few months succeeded in visiting and regulating football at regional level, having successfully administered elections for six of its members.

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has 20 members, namely the Namibia Premier League (NPL), 14 football regions, Women Football, the Referees Association, North East First Division, North West First Division and Southern Stream First Division.

Twelve of its members were in good standing, and the remaining eight not in compliance with the requirements for bona fide members of the FA, thereby needing to resolve issues at hand or conduct their elections.

The committee started with the Ohangwena, Oshana, Omusati and Oshikoto regions, where Oshana and Omusati elected their new executive members recently.

Hardap had an overdue term of office, while Kunene and Erongo were successful in electing new executive members and so were Women Football and the Referees Association members. Kunene is currently the only region with three women on its executive committee.

The Normalisation Committee will visit Otjozondjupa Region this coming weekend, while Khomas, //Kharas and Kavango East, all with terms due on November 20, will need supervision in conducting their elections later in November.

Commenting on the status of the much anticipated electoral congress, FIFA Normalisation Committee vice chairperson Franco Cosmos said: “The congress date will be communicated at the right time, in the right manner.”

The newly elected executives for the various members are as follows: Omusati: Nelson Haufiku(chairperson), Andreas Nekwaya (vice chairperson), Gabriel Junias, Alexander Itumba, Christine Nadila, Lasarus Katoma (members). Oshana: Phillip Dala (chairperson), Andreas Amesho (vice chairperson), Gabriel Linus, Petrus Stephanus, Vilho Kalimba, Maria Kalipi, Iyaloo Dawid (members).

In Erongo: Hendrik Dawids (chairperson), Petrus Shangeti Victor (vice chairperson), Jacob Nyemwatya, Martin Gawaseb, Wyclif Martins, Salmon Nakale (members). Kunene: Marshall Gomeb (chairperson), Ruben Bolla Nangombe (vice chairperson), Moreen Oroses, Nico Somaeb, Piet Uirab, Theresia Basson, Helena Kamuhake (members).

In Hardap: Michael Situde (chairperson), Ringo Joseph (vice chairperson), Englin Jossob, Frederick Boois, Pius Hummel, Niklaas Fredericks (members). Women Football: Monica Shapua (chairperson), Rosemary Kheibes (vice chairperson), Inge-Lize Cloete, Frederick Sitali, Dudley Gaeb, Natasha Anna Cloete, Immanuel Hamutenya (members). Referees Association: Erastus Shilunga (chairperson), Alfeus Shipanga (vice chairperson), Helmut Andreas, Abraham Goliath, David Shaanika, Christof Dausab, John Chika (members).

