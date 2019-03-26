Ndafoluma falls short against Yerbossynuly…misses out on coveted WBA title

WINDHOEK – One of Namibia’s leading middleweight boxers Lukas ‘The Demolisher’ Ndafoluma on Sunday narrowly missed out on a perfect opportunity to bring the coveted vacant WBA international super middleweight title home.

Ndafoluma delivered a courageous performance but it proved not to be enough to bag victory as he suffered a unanimous decision against Kazakhstani unbeaten opponent Aidos Yerbossynuly at the Almaty Arena in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

The two fighters squared off for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) international super middleweight title and the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Boxing Council Continental super middleweight title.

Going into fight, a determined Ndafoluma had promised to put up one of his greatest shows and hopefully score a victory against unbeaten Yerbossynuly but Sunday’s proceedings proved a different kettle of fish as the gangly hard-hitting Namibian seemed to have found his equal in the tough and unyielding Kazakhstani.

It was a tight battle, which saw both fighters heatedly go toe-to-toe exchanging some great combinations in the center of the ring but in the end, Yerbossynuly had done enough to amass much needed points to propel him to victory and retain his unbeaten record, as all three judges scored in his favour.

After Sunday’s defeat, Ndafoluma’s record stands at 15 wins and two losses and remains one of Namibia’s best middleweight fighters of the current generation, while Yerbossynuly managed to stretch his already sparkling record to 11 wins from the same number of fights since turning professional in 2015.

