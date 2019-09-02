Ndawanifa urges community to report unknown objects

ONGWEDIVA – The Constituency Councillor of Omulonga Erickson Ndawanifwa has appealed to the residents of Ohangwena to report any foreign objects they may find in their areas.

Ndawanifa, who doubles as the chairperson of Ohangwena Regional Council, made the call after nine rocket-propelled grenades and two cases of machine-gun ammunition were discovered in a mahangu field at Omunkundi village in Omulonga Constituency.

According to Ndawanifa, the war weapons were discovered while the owners were digging trenches to relocate their house.

The weapons were disposed of by members of the Explosive Devices Unit on Friday. “The house and surroundings haves been checked for more possible weapons to ensure the safety of the occupants of the house,” said Ndawanifa.

Two other sites were identified in Ohangwena. In total, about 10 known sites in the region need to be cleared. He said there could be more other unidentified areas where war weapons are buried because Ohangwena was a war zone.

“We are urging everyone who comes across foreign objects in their communities not to touch them but should instead report them to the police or the constituency office,” said Ndawanifa.

He lauded the team from the explosives unit for always educating the public at such events.

He also called on parents to ensure that their children are safe and kept away from areas where foreign objects are identified.

In the same vein, the councillor appealed to the Ministry of Mines and Energy to survey the surroundings where foreign objects are found to ensure that communities are safe from explosives.

Ndawanifa said no injury or death from explosives has been reported in current years.

“This is an indication that the ‘don’t touch it, report it’ campaign is working,” said Ndawanifa.

2019-09-02 07:59:08 1 days ago