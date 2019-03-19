Ndeitunga appeals for instalment of more CCTV

Eveline de Klerk

WALVIS BAY - Inspector General of the Namibian police Sebastian Ndeitunga has appealed to the coastal community and business sector to acquire and employ technical equipment and systems such as closed circuit television systems (CCTV) in crime-prone areas.



Ndeitunga, who was addressing neighbourhood watch members at Walvis Bay, said that CCTV footage can play a significant role in solving crime and arresting suspects.



Referring to the gruesome murder of Cheryl Avihe Ujaha, 9, whose mutilated body was dumped in a riverbed near Staanvas in Katutura in August 2018, Ndeitunga said her murder could possibly have been solved had the area had CCTV.



Avihe’s murder still remains unsolved, despite a reward of N$100 000 offered for any information that could lead to her killer.

“Her case is one of the most difficult cases that we had to deal with but it would have been made so much easier if we had CCTV installed in hotspot areas just as in town,” he said.



According to Ndeitunga, installing such systems at businesses and homes would not only benefit residents but will allow the police to detect crime and monitor these hotspot areas more easily.



“Our efforts are not enough and the installation of CCTV cameras especially at hotspot areas will be very beneficial to us as it makes detection, monitoring and arrest much quicker.”



He added that it is extremely important to initiate new methods and concepts in terms of the technical know-how, sophisticated equipment and coordination among different crime-fighting organisations to safeguard the lives and properties of Namibians.



“It is for this reason that I am appealing that we consider installing CCTV systems and other technology, especially in crime-prone areas at the coast so that we are prepared if and when crime occurs,” he said.

