Ndeitunga urges cops to improve on service delivery

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga has told police officers that if they fail to prevent and detect crime timeously, they would lose the trust and confidence of the public.

Ndeitunga said this while addressing police officers at //Kharas Region Police Headquarters in Keetmanshoop yesterday.

He further explained that the main purpose of his visit was to officially introduce Commissioner David Ukongo Indongo as the new regional commander for //Kharas Region. “He is here for quite some time and it is my appeal to you to give him your full support,” the general said.

Ndeitunga informed members present that, in accordance with the Sadc code, there should be gender balance within the top structures of the uniform forces, hence his strong recommendation that the vacant deputy commissioner position on the region’s structure be filled by a female since the other three positions are filled by males.

“In order to reach the common objective, namely to maintain safety and security in your region, I hereby urge you to work together and in a coordinated manner with other law enforcement agencies like the Namibia Defence Force, Namibia Correctional Services and Namibia Central Intelligence Services,” the national commander stressed. In addition he spoke strongly against the habit of officers going absent without leave (AWOL). “This (AWOL) is a negative syndrome and can in terms of the police code of conduct lead to misconduct charges,” he said.

Ndeitunga called on senior officers to ensure they perform their duties as expected since “promotion is not a decoration, it goes with responsibility”.

The inspector general furthermore raised concern that justice will never be done if police investigations are poor and delayed. He further instructed members to be more visible at public places as this is not the case at times. He also condemned officers who behave in a rudet manner towards the public when approached for assistance.

“Always ensure to apply POCA (the Proceeds of Crime Act) when dealing with criminals (like drug dealers) having a luxury lifestyle so that all those illegally obtained luxuries (expensive houses and cars) be forfeited to the state,” he urged officers.

The police national commander furthermore instructed members not to allow illegal occupation of and camping at government properties, citing the kids who camped outside the //Kharas regional governor’s office in the past as an example.

Regarding capital projects, he announced that construction of the Noordoewer police station will commence during this year. “Inmates have to be transported to Karasburg as there is no police station and cells in Noordoewer, which is a very costly exercise,” he motivated.

Ndeitunga emphasised that Operation Kalahari Desert will resume again as from August this year since it was only suspended for service delivery during the ongoing registration of voters.

In conclusion he informed the audience that the Namibian police manpower has increased from 6 000 in 1996 to 16 000 currently and in the same vein asked for unity, discipline and hard work within the force.

2019-07-12 09:22:08 9 hours ago