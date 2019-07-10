NDF member nabbed for illegal hunting

OMUTHIYA – An instructor at Valombola Vocational Training Center in Ongwediva and a member of the Namibian Defence Force attached to the Otavi military base, were on Sunday arrested by the Oshikoto police for illegal hunting.

The quick response of a farm owner who informed the police at Bravo checkpoint led to the successful arrest of Colonel Nuuyoma Tobias Ipangelwa, 51, and Mumbala Samuel, 55.

The police confiscated a shotgun, two pistols with five rounds of ammunition, as well as two duiker, two rabbits, two springhare and an antelope, which were all found in the Nissan double cab the duo were travelling in.

They appeared in the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court on Monday where they where each granted bail of N$5 000. The matter was postponed to August 18 for further police investigations.

“It is alleged that the two suspects were hunting at farm Tsutsab and in the vicinity of Tsinstabis when the farm owner Shifotoka Weidenga heard gunshots at around 01h00. Together with his son, three workers and a member of the men and women network, they went to investigate and spotted lights of a car on the farm.

They then followed the suspected vehicle and informed the police at Bravo checkpoint who stopped and searched the vehicle,” stated the police report.

According to the police, the shotgun and Makarov pistol belong to Samuel, while the other gun was a service pistol belonging to Ipangelwa.

2019-07-10 09:21:05 1 days ago