NDF members die in crash Staff Reporter National Oshana

Victoria Kaapanda

ONGWEDIVA - Two members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) died in a tragic car accident on the road between Elim and Oshikuku in the Omusati region. According to Omusati police spokesperson Anna Kunga, the accident occurred around 06h30, just few kilometres to Oshikuku town. “The driver lost control over the vehicle causing it to overturn. They were six in the car and two of the members died on the spot while others sustained various degrees of injuries. The injured were transported to Oshikuku and Oshakati hospitals,” said Kunga. It is alleged that the soldiers were travelling from Oshakati to Oshikuku in order to exchange duties. They dropped off four members at zone four at a checkpoint on the Oshakati-Okahao road and picked up the other four who worked through the nightshift.



2020-04-23 09:39:51 | 3 hours ago