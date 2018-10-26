NDF must talk to me not NPL – Rukoro… Congo provides proof of ownership

WINDHOEK – An unyielding secretary general of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Barry Rukoro yesterday advised the chief of the Namibia Defence Force (NDF), Lieutenant General John Mutwa, to directly deal with him and not the NPL when addressing the saga around the Military School Okahandja FC and Okahandja United FC.

Asked by New Era Sport to respond to the letter written by the NDF on Wednesday to the Namibia Premier League (NPL) regarding the ownership and status of Military School FC, which was purportedly illegally transferred to a new entity Okahandja United FC, Rukoro said he will not entertain a letter “misdirected” to the NPL and not properly directed to his office as should be the case.

The NDF headship, in the letter, distanced itself from ever having granted authority for the ownership and status of Military School FC to be transferred to a new entity, which then renamed the team Okahandja United FC. In the letter, the NDF also promised to seek solutions to the matter in the shortest possible time.

But responding to this publication, Rukoro said: “We have, through social media, taken note of a letter purported to have been written by the NDF to the NPL chairman, regarding the matter of Okahandja Military School being handed over to the community of Okahandja and now having been renamed to Okahandja United. The letter to NPL is in our opinion misdirected as the NPL only receive directives from NFA regarding promoted clubs. Kindly take note that we remain calm and await a properly directed letter, which we will of course respond to accordingly and in terms of our legal instruments.”

Okahandja United FC spearhead by Congo Hindjou was also somewhat reluctant to delve into details around the transfer of ownership and as to who actually owns the club, saying he is not in a position to answer such questions and only the NDF knows how the deal came about.

To further his stance, Hindjou provided this publication with an agreement letter, dated 12 September 2018, between the NDF and new entity Okahandja United FC. The letter details the official transfer of the club to new owners Okahandja United and it was signed off by Brigadier General Kashindi Eusebius yaKashindi of the Military School on 12 September 2018.

2018-10-26 10:17:10 2 months ago