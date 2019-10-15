NDF soldier dies after jumping stunt 

OMUTHIYAGWIIPUNDI - A Namibia Defence Force (NDF) soldier attached to Oshivelo Army Base died last week in his room after attempting a jumping stunt.

According to Oshikoto police’s regional crime investigation coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua, the deceased, Joseph Ndakwi, 54, who was with his girlfriend, woke up around 23h00 and made jumping movements and thereafter stopped breathing.

“The man was declared dead at the scene by an NDF nurse, and his body was taken to Omuthiya for an autopsy. The police is further informed that the deceased had a history of hypertension,” stated Katjiua.

In a separate incident, the police opened an inquest docket following the death of a 59-year-old man from Omulondo village, who was found dead on the bed in his sleeping room.

Katjiua said the deceased had earlier complained he was feeling unwell.

He has been identified as Eino Ekandjo.

The next of kin for both deceased has been informed.

2019-10-15 06:37:24 10 hours ago