NDTC pumps N$300 000 into Miss Namibia 2019

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) will be hosting Miss Namibia beauty pageant 2019 as part of the company’s three-year sponsorship agreement with Miss Namibia Pageant CC in June 21, 2018.

NDTC has been a sponsor of the Miss Namibia beauty pageant for a number of years; however, in 2018, they elevated their sponsorship to the diamond category and have availed N$300 000 towards this year’s edition.

At the occasion of the sponsorship announcement by NDTC last week, Chief Executive Officer of NDTC Brent Eiseb said, “We partnered with the Miss Namibia pageant because with every diamond, we sort value and market on behalf of Namibia, is our love for our country.”

“This partnership is therefore no surprise that we partnered with the Miss Namibia pageant because our mutual interest is to propel Namibia to shine at her brightest. This alignment is the foundation of this partnership,” Eiseb said, adding that they believe Miss Namibia is a vehicle that provides young Namibian women a platform to use their skills and talent to propel Namibia forward in their own unique way, which is something they are passionate about.

According to Eiseb, of that N$300 000, N$100 000 is located as prize money for the new incoming Miss Namibia 2019 and her two runner’s ups. “Of this money, Miss Namibia will be walking away with N$70 000, while the first runner up walks away with N$20 000 and the last runner up with N$10 000,” he added.

NDTC requests other corporates to go on board with sponsorships that will enhance the experience of Miss Namibia by providing various sponsorships that can add value to her journey for the year of reign.

Eiseb encouraged the incoming Miss Namibia to use the opportunity to influence and motivate the youth to focus the diversity in their talent, gifts and creativity to propel Namibia forward.

At the same event, Director of Miss Namibia Beauty Pageant Conniy Maritz said the new Miss Namibia 2019 will build on the legacy of the previous Miss Namibia and will visit regions during her reign, using her title and role as a leader amongst her peers to inspire the youth with her influential presentations. “The ultimate aim of Miss Namibia and NDTC is and remain to jointly engage in this project to make today’s youth, tomorrow’s diamond generation,” she added. The outgoing Miss Namibia 2018, Selma Carlicia

Kamanya, who has been preaching the gospel of mental health as her national project, mentioned that it was because of the support of the NDTC that she was able to mobilise and initiate mental health panel discussions with the NDTC being the main sponsor.

2019-06-17 12:04:15 1 days ago