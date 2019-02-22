Nedbank Cycle Challenge continues with Mountain Bike Race

WINDHOEK - Just off the heels of the highly successful recently concluded Road Challenge, Nedbank Namibia will host the Nedbank Cycle Challenge Mountain Bike (MTB) edition, at the Waldorf School in Avis on Sunday at 07h00.

This year’s Nedbank MTB Challenge will once again coincide with the Elite Men and Women MTB National Marathon Championship.

Leading local cyclist Michelle Vorster, who won gold in the Elite Woman’s Cycle Challenge MTB race last year, will once again be in action.

The pro cyclist said she is excited about the new route as it is both technical and challenging, “I had an opportunity to scout portions of the route and it is definitely worthy of a national route as it is tough, challenging, and technical. Whoever comes out tops will be a worthy national champion.”

Vorster, who has represented Namibia internationally, commended the Nedbank Cycle Challenge for contributing towards her cycling career. “I will never forget my first ever Nedbank Race, as it left a positive mark in my cycling career. For me this race is like preparing for the world championships,” enthuses Vorster.

Mountain bike cycling has seen a growth in interest over the years with more and more people participating in the mountain bike leg of the Nedbank Cycle Challenge. “People are becoming aware of the freedom you experience on the bike and the vast possibility of exploring so many beautiful places.

“But what we enjoy about it is that the whole family can jump on a bike and have fun, be fit and explore. Racing is just part of that fun. Also, I think technological advances have a great part to play to make mountain biking more comfortable, safe and enjoyable,” she concluded.

Parents will still be able to register their kids Sunday morning between 07h00 – 09h45 before the start of the race at 10h00 - presented by Cycletec Adventures Namibia.

Co-sponsors of the Nedbank Cycle Challenge include Namibia Health Plan (NHP) and Coca-Cola in partnerships with Rock n Rut Mountain Bike Club, Windhoek Peddle Power and PayToday.



