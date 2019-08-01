Nedbank Namibia launches top-rated money app

WINDHOEK - Nedbank Namibia has taken the next step in its digital banking evolution by launching its top-rated Money App technology in Namibia. According to the bank, the new Nedbank Money Africa App (Money App) is not merely an upgrade on its existing mobile banking technology, but a fundamental rethinking of its mobile banking platform centered on customer needs.

“Introducing the new Nedbank Money Africa App is another step towards fully digitising the banking experience for customers. Not only does our new app provide best-in-class user experience in terms of mobile banking, it is also the first banking app in Namibia that allows clients to freeze and unfreeze their bankcards straight from the app. This provides significant convenience and improved security for customers,” says Richard Meeks, Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank Namibia. Clients can also activate their cards for international travel, cancel and re-order cards using the new Nedbank Money Africa App.

The new app will replace the current version, which existing clients can continue using until September of this year. “Nedbank strives to provide convenient and easy banking that provides peace of mind, knowing that excellent cyber security measures are protecting your money,” explains Meeks. “Launching the Money Africa App is one way of delivering on this promise and help clients think differently about money.”

The Money App does not deplete clients’ mobile data – meaning they can use the banking app even when they have no data left for internet use. Moreover, customers will benefit from an improved banking experience and enhanced interface, better security with fingerprint login functionality, and the ability to link and delink bank accounts from an online banking profile. Meeks says: “I am convinced the Nedbank Money App is the most user-friendly banking app in the current Namibian market.”

He further explains: “Nedbank Namibia strives to simplify its banking for customers by offering secure solutions that provide quick on-the-go and convenient banking, plus the ability to plan your finances.” Some of the features customers can look forward to include showing or hiding accounts, a dashboard view, setting up recurring payments and ATM limits, loan repayment calculators, as well as an ATM and branch locator.

“In many aspects, Nedbank Namibia is a pioneer. We were first with online applications, enabling a cross-bank payment platform called PayToday through local partners, as well as offering an alternative to ATMs with the cash-out solution at cashiers of major retail grocery stores,” concludes Meeks. Nedbank will soon launch a new simplified bank account – another first for Namibia.

Consumers with a Nedbank account can download the “Nedbank Money Africa App ” in the Google Play and iOS app stores.

2019-08-01 07:19:21 8 hours ago