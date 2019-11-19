Nedbank’s Go Green Fund calls for conservation proposals Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK - Nedbank Namibia has launched the pioneering Go Green Fund in partnership with Namibia Nature Foundation in 2001, and has since blazed a trail for corporates to follow suit in protecting Namibia’s natural beauty for generations to come. In endorsing the Go Green Fund on its 14th anniversary in 2015, Minister of Environment and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta lauded the Go Green Fund for the valuable contributions it has made to support the country’s biodiversity. “Along with the wide variety of successful projects, the longevity of the Go Green Fund is testament to the effective collaboration of the Namibia Nature Foundation and Nedbank in its implementation,” he said at the time. “This type of institutional collaboration is vitally important to assist in good biodiversity conservation outcomes, and it sets a good example for others to follow.”

Following Nedbank’s handover of N$930 000 to the Namibia Nature Foundation in July this year to continue with the Go Green Fund’s objectives, the two organisations are now seeking to support individuals and organisations with a specific focus on promoting and protecting fauna and flora, and management of conservation areas.

The NNF’s Executive Director, Angus Middleton, stated: “At this critical time and in order to keep supporting the foundations of our vibrant tourism sector, the Go Green Fund is looking at investing in projects aimed at fauna and flora, and the management of conservation areas, which provide national returns not only in terms of biodiversity, but also direct economic returns through tourism and the sustainable use of natural resources.”

The specific funding focus areas for this round of proposals are: conservation of endangered species (fauna & flora); sustainable management of biodiversity in conservation areas; capacity building and leadership advancement, and maintenance and area support.

JG van Graan, Nedbank’s Chief Financial Officer and chairperson of the bank’s Social Investment Committee, said Nedbank Namibia has always aspired to be highly involved in the community and environment. “We appreciate that funding for environmental work is often very limited, and funding from the private sector is, therefore, an absolute imperative to sustain national commitments towards environmental conservation and protection.”

