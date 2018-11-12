Nekongo to name, shame ‘breaking news’ authors

OUTAPI - Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary Ephraim Nekongo said he will name and shame the authors of the infamous ‘breaking news’ currently rife on social media.

Nekongo said the authors of the ‘breaking news’ had until Saturday to bring to an end what he terms false news aimed at sowing division within the ruling party.

“I will name them for the progress of this party and also to show that these are the people that want to cause havoc in this country. I know them and they know themselves. Let us shame some of these people,” Nekongo said.

He made the remarks at the launch of the digitalised membership of the SPYL on Saturday at Outapi.

The e-card will fade out the old manual cards and introduce a digital manner of registering, monitoring and managing the youth wing membership and present a technological approach to certify its members.

Nekongo said all the information spread by the infamous author is false and fabricated to cause division in the party.

Nekongo also encouraged the youth to use party structures to solve their problems instead of turning to social media.

Nekongo called on the youth wing to unite and hold hands and direct efforts towards the country’s development.

“I want all of us to unite and forget about congress and all other things,” Nekongo stressed.

Nekongo also discouraged the youth from joining parties that are currently being formed ahead of the 2019 national elections.

“Let us not be fooled by anyone. Swapo Party is the only party that can provide solutions to the problems which Namibia faces at hand. Let us not go to the whirlwinds,” said Nekongo.

Also speaking against social destruction, Swapo vice-president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said social media should be used to educate, empower and share information for the advancement of human rights and not to destruct others.

“No one is saying do not use social media – use it to share the right information, use it to educate one another but destruction is not the purpose. It is even worse if it is done within the party like Swapo,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also serves as the deputy prime minister and the minister of international relations and cooperation.

Nandi-Ndaitwah furthermore voiced her concern about regionalism and tribalism.

She called for unity and that all people from all sectors of life declare war against regionalism and tribalism.

“Regions are put in place to facilitate our administration and not to be used to divide our people. We must find ways of expressing our views – if there is anything you are not happy about, say it in a different way, don’t turn to tribalism,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The event was attended by youths from other regions and was entertained by The Dogg and Shikololo, amongst others.

