Neuaka denies guilt in girlfriend’s death

WINDHOEK – Windhoek resident Johannes Neuaka, who is in police custody for allegedly gunning down his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, has denied guilt in relation to her death.

Neuaka, 40, a former soldier within the ranks of the Namibian Defense Force (NDF), is facing a charge of murder read with the provisions of Domestic Violence Act, a count of being in possession of a fire arm and ammunition without a license and a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm.

All charges emanate from the gruesome death of his girlfriend and mother to his child Zya Juliet Shane Rittmann 25, who was shot in the head on January 21, 2018.

Last week, the father of 11 took a no-guilty plea to all charges, while tendering his preliminary plea before Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo. Neuaka’s defense attorney Mbanga Siyomunji informed the court that they will not furnish the court with a plea explanation and will put the onus on the state to prove all allegations leveled against Neuaka.

Public prosecutor Victoria Likius informed the court that the state has a strong prima facie case against Neuaka. The prosecution is charging that Neuaka intentionally killed the mother of his child when he shot her in the head. According to the state, a 13-year-old witness saw Neuaka pull out a gun, point it in the deceased head and shooting her in her mother’s home yard on Michael Angelo Street in Damara location, Katutura.

During his failed formal bail hearing, Neuaka testified that Rittmann accidentally got shot at the time when he was showing her a gun that he had just picked up from their yard, moments after he dropped off their son who had spent the night with him. He further testified that he had no intention of killing her.

Following his failure to convince the magistrate in the lower court to release him on bail, Neuaka is currently appealing the lower court’s decision in the High Court.

The court postponed the case to September 13 for the prosecutor general’s decision. Neuaka was remanded in custody.

