Neumbo forgery case postponed to December

RUNDU - The case of Linus Tuzeerendo Neumbo of Neumbo Private Investigators Agency accused of forgery and uttering alternatively fraud was postponed to 04 December for the court to set a trial date.

Public prosecutor Helvy Gorases informed Magistrate Vivian Ndlovu in court that investigations on the matter have been finalised.

Neumbo who is being represented by Kadhila Amoomo law firm initially made the first court appearance on the alleged charges on 10 September and he was given bail of N$1000.

The allegations are that the accused forged a notice of cancellation of customary land rights and pretended that the cancellation of customary land rights was indeed genuine and it was from the traditional authority when in fact it was not, the alleged notice was delivered to the particular farmer by the messenger of court.

Shambyu Traditional Authority Senior headman Edward Sikerete was also summoned into court on Thursday on the decision of the Prosecutor General to appear on similar charges as Neumbo.

The two will be in court in December so that they could be informed about the trial date.







2018-10-23 09:18:10 2 months ago