New, advanced Ford Mustang looks faster and goes faster

The sleeker, faster and more technologically advanced new Ford Mustang, 2020 edition, delivers more athletic styling, sophisticated engine and suspension enhancements, as well as advanced driver assistance features for customers of the iconic sports car. Although the magnificent vehicle is not yet available in local showrooms, industry sources have revealed that the new Mustang will retail for about N$950 000. However, this price does not include the Shelby supercharged conversion which will set you back an additional N$700 000 on top of the purchase price.

“The passion for Mustang is stronger than ever, proven by this legendary model’s unrivalled dominance of the sports car segment globally, which has made it one of the most iconic sights on local roads since it first went on sale in South Africa in 2016,” says Doreen Mashinini, General Manager, Marketing at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA).

Available in Fastback and Convertible body styles with a choice of uprated 2.3 EcoBoost and 5.0 V8 engines matched to Ford’s advanced 10-speed automatic transmission, the instantly-recognisable, powerful Mustang profile now features more refined aerodynamics, and is enhanced with LED lighting technology, and a choice of nine bold exterior colours.

Adding further appeal to the new range is the special edition Ford Mustang Bullitt that will be available at launch, paying homage to the Mustang GT fastback that featured in the legendary 1968 Warner Bros. film starring Steve McQueen.

Offered in classic Bullitt-exclusive Dark Highland Green or Shadow Black, along with a range of unique styling and feature enhancements, only 50 units of the stunning Mustang Bullitt will be available, powered by an uprated 338kW version of Ford’s 5.0-litre V8 that delivers enhanced performance and a more engaging driving experience thanks to the fitment of a six-speed manual gearbox.

The exterior of the new Ford Mustang delivers a sleeker, more athletic appearance while retaining the instantly-recognisable character honed through more than 50 years of production. The bonnet profile is now lower with integrated air vents, combined with a revised lower grille design to give the Mustang a sharper, more aggressive face, while improving aerodynamics.

The Mustang’s dramatic rear-end design is further enhanced with a re-modelled bumper and diffuser element, accommodating standard quad-tailpipes for the 5.0-litre GT model that testify to the power and performance available.

Crisp, clear and energy-efficient, Mustang’s headlights, daytime running lights, indicators and iconic three-dimensional tri-bar tail lights now all feature LED technology as standard, combined with LED foglights. The front headlight bezels have also been restyled to reflect the trapezoidal shape of the upper grille.

Three bold, dynamic new metallic paint colours are available – Kona Blue, Orange Fury and Velocity Blue. New 19-inch alloy wheels are offered in multiple finishes depending on model, along with 19”x9” Luster Nickel-painted Forged Aluminium versions that are available as an option.

The new Mustang interior delivers a more premium feel. Soft touch materials now feature for the door linings and the door handles are finished in aluminium.

Leather-trimmed, heated and cooled seats are provided in conjunction with six-way electric adjustment for maximum comfort.

Exhilarating performance and a fun-to-drive experience have been at the heart of the Mustang’s DNA since the first model was launched in 1964. New powertrain, chassis and technology enhancements enable the new Mustang to deliver the most rewarding driving experience yet.

Ford’s 5.0-litre V8 engine has been further developed to deliver more power and a higher rev-limit than ever before. Peak power climbs from 309kW on the previous model to 331kW, with an accompanying torque peak of 529Nm supported by the introduction of Ford’s new high-pressure direct injection and low-pressure port fuel injection system which improves low-end torque. – Additional reporting by Ford Motor Company SA

2019-08-01 07:22:27 8 hours ago