New local singles making waves

WINDHOEK-The local music industry is changing for better as artists begun to make music that are making waves, especially those newest singles that are sizzling and burning up the airwaves released recently.

For the past weeks, some big guns in the music industry such as King Tee Dee, Sunny Boy, Lioness and Paul da Prince have released new singles on radio stations and social media, which have people talking. King Tee Dee who recently transformed his name from The Dogg to King Tee Dee dropped his new single One that I love, featuring Tanzanian finest Diamond Platnumz, that the world has been hungry for after he gave out a teaser at the beginning of the year. The song reached more than 18 000 listeners on You Tube in three days of its release, and it has been getting more requests on local radios. The song has also been getting more downloads from social media and online digital selling platforms such as Amons and Itunes.

King Tee Dee describes the song as one of his best song to reach a wider audience. This is his first single as King Tee Dee.

Working on reclaiming his image after being out of the limelight for the past seven years now, Hikwa singer, Sunny Boy, surprised many after returning with his third single titled Wish. The love song featuring RnB singer Desmond talks about love, and was released a day before Valentine’s Day. The song follows his hot two singles, Stealing my Heart and Young, Wild and Free, which have been making waves since December. Sunny Boy says his new single will be on his upcoming album, Uuyelele.

Music star and television personality, Paul Da Prince is offering his music fans a beautiful love-themed melody, Never Forget, featuring F Jay. The song talks about a lover who fails to forget and misses the good stuffs from his previous relationship. The song has been making waves, playing more on some local radio stations such as Fresh FM, Omulunga Radio and Energy 100 FM.

Lioness, one of the best female rappers in the country, blew away the nation with the song, Tala, released as a single complimented by a video. The song released a week ago and has already reached more than 20 000 viewers on You Tube.



