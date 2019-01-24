New Range Rover Evoque to hit local showrooms by April

The new and perhaps most exciting Range Rover Evogue is expected to be in Windhoek by April this year. Available from Land Rover Windhoek, the much-anticipated new Evoque is the embodiment of Range Rover’s modernist design approach and offers a bold evolution that retains the essence of Evoque’s character.

The unique muscular profile is enhanced by the rising belt line and the falling roofline creating an assertive and dynamic stance. Evoque’s compelling proportions give it an even greater presence, combined with a slick new headlight design featuring sweeping indicators, flush deployable door handles and burnished copper details reflect the contemporary design language.

The interior of the new Range Rover Evoque is a fusion of sophisticated elegance and clean uncluttered surfaces. The full-size panoramic roof blaze the interior in natural light and in the rear, the space has been extended to provide extra comfort for rear passengers. At the heart of this beautiful interior lies our dual screen Touch-Pro duo system. This intuitive interface can be controlled by either touch or voice activation.

Technology: The remote app allows you to communicate with your vehicle via your smartphone from wherever you are. From setting the interior climate to locating your last parked location and even locking or unlocking the car. The smart settings feature recognises you through a combination of your phone and key as you approach the vehicle, automatically reconfiguring the seats and steering wheel your pre-sets personal preferences. It also learns your habits, prompting your media choices and regular phone calls.

The full colour heads-up display projects a wealth of additional information onto the windscreen. Cabin air ionisation helps improve the air quality inside the vehicle using Nano technology to neutralise viruses, odours and allergens to maintain a healthier atmosphere. The 4G Wi-Fi hotspot will support up to 8 mobile devices, providing the connectivity to help keep everyone entertained.

Once the sunsets, the interior comes alive with atmospheric configurable ambient lighting. The matrix LED headlights are not just striking to look at, the adaptive driving beam illuminates the road ahead with an impressive range. The system also optimises high beam use, blocking segments of the beam to avoid dazzling any vehicles ahead, without needing to dip the beam and lose light.

Performance: The new redesigned Evoque offers outstanding performance, combined with the all new chassis, the intelligence suspension architecture delivers an exceptionally refined driving experience. The adaptive dynamics system provides the perfect balance between comfort and control at all times, with 6 pre-set driving modes to suit your driving preferences.

Capability: Combining refinement with off-road handling, Range Rover Evoque makes light work of extreme driving conditions through its Terrain Response 2 system which automatically selects the best driving mode according to the surface, delivering outstanding off-road capability whatever the terrain. In challenging off-road situations, the innovative ClearSight ground view system ensures optimum visibility by providing a view of the terrain beneath the vehicle. The off-road geometry ensures that poised confident progress can be made in the most difficult terrain. The Range Rover Evoque boasts a class leading Wading depth of up to 600mm displayed in real time via the touch screen.

Safety: High-speed Emergency Braking detects when a potential frontal collision with another vehicle may occur and displays an alert warning to the driver to brake. If the driver does not react, the Range Rover Evoque deploys the brakes to reduce the severity of the possible impact.

Situated in the rear of Range Rover Evoque, ISOFIX points ensure a strong connection between a child seat and the vehicle for improved safety.

2019-01-24 09:41:02 17 hours ago