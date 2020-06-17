New school furniture boosts teaching and learning Staff Reporter Youth Zambezi

×

ZAMBEZI – Teachers and learners’ morale are set to improve following the handover of 650 desks and 650 chairs at the Tobias Hainyeko Project School. As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative and effort to help relieve certain duties off the government, Kalahari Holdings donated desks and chairs to the Project School in Katima Mulilo, which was assembled by the Zambezi Vocational Training Centre.

Since the school was established in 2018, learners had to carry chairs from their homes to school. The donation is set to have a positive impact on teaching and learning in the school.

The new school furniture was handed over to the school management by Mr Ephraim Nekongo, director at Kalahari Holdings. The school principal welcomed the donation and thanked all the stakeholders who played a role in making their dream a reality.

2020-06-17 09:35:34 | 11 hours ago