New Swapo MPs sworn in

WINDHOEK - Four new Swapo leaders were sworn in as members of the National Assembly yesterday to replace former cabinet ministers Bernhardt Esau and Sacky Shanghala, among others. The two ministers were withdrawn from both the current parliament as well as the gazetted list of MPs for the new government starting 21 March this year.

Former youth minister Jerry Ekandjo and Sebastian Karupu were also replaced following their sudden resignations from the National Assembly recently. The incoming four MPs from the Swapo list of 2014 replaced the four parliamentarians. They included businesswoman Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, former information minister Joel Kaapanda and Omaheke Swapo leader Festus Marenga. Former home affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana also became a voting member, necessitating President Hage Geingob to appoint Swapo Party Youth League leader Ephraim Nekongo as a non-voting member. Chief Justice Peter Shivute swore them in. The ruling party on the new Swapo list initially removed Shanghala and Esau, who are implicated in the unfolding international fishing bribery scandal dubbed Fishrot, for the National Assembly. Karupu and Gothardt Kasuto ironically replaced them.

2020-01-07 08:20:30 | 8 days ago