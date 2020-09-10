New technology will make MPs work easier Staff Reporter National Khomas

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi has said the installation of a new information technology system in the chamber is part of efforts to move towards the long-held goal of becoming a paperless institution.

Katjavivi, speaking at the opening of the training of members of parliament on the use of the IT system on Monday, said the new development will make the work of parliament and that of MPs much more convenient and efficient.

“Our work will become much easier from now on. Voting will be more convenient as votes will be tallied automatically instead of counting manually. It will also help with the digital attendance,” stated an ecstatic Katjavivi.

The new digital technology system, replete with touchscreen functionality, can give lawmakers access to a plethora of digital parliamentary documents such as the agenda (order paper), bills, the constitution and standing rules and orders among many others.

As the presiding officer, the system further enables the Speaker to properly control debates in the house by deciding who should speak through a control unit. Members can also vote electronically and may request other miscellaneous services.

