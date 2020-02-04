NEW- unWrap: NWR Waterberg Resort equals tranquillity Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

The NWR Waterberg Resort was a beehive of activities over the past weekend, hosting a group of journalists to a fun-filled day. The gathering, themed Igniting 2020, was marked by several activities that saw members of the media split into different teams to partake in a variety of challenges.

More so, the resort itself was enthralling enough with its jaw-dropping views of the dramatic sandstone peaks and gorges of the reserve. The breath-taking sights of the expansive savannah plains and dense riparian forests of the Waterberg are to be enjoyed from the soaring mountain peaks of an extraordinary gigantic rock, 20km wide and 50km long, consisting of porous sandstone.

The Waterberg Resort has 45 campsites, 35 cutting-edge designed chalets and 34 double rooms that blend seamlessly into its surroundings of beautiful views over the savannah. Moreover, the resort has marked paths leading around the plateau and up to the edge for self-guided hiking. The plateau itself can be explored on a Nature Conservation guided, game-viewing vehicle.

The Waterberg Plateau is situated east of Otjiwarongo in Northern Namibia and towers over the surrounding plains, approximately 200m in height.

The gathering was to build teamwork and it was organised by MTC, NWR and Multichoice.

