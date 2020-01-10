New year’s resolutions … good idea or waste of time? Staff Reporter National Khomas

At the beginning of each year, Namibians make new year’s resolutions and set goals for the next 12 months or so. The question lingering on everyone’s lips is whether new year’s resolutions are a good idea or simply a waste of time. Our youth reporter Alleta Shikololo interviewed some people on the streets of Windhoek to gauge their views on this interesting topic.

Lawrence Sheepo (24)

New year’s resolutions are as important as knowing where to start and where you see yourself at the end of the year. For instance, I see myself five steps ahead in my life and I want to own a lot of things that will involve focus and leaving some bad habits.

Selma Neshiko (27)

I personally don’t believe in new year’s resolutions because I do not commit to them. I will set them up, hoping I would follow them but it’s just something that I do not take seriously.

Nico Barandonga (22)

I don’t believe in new year’s resolutions because I don’t see a point of why people need to wait for a new year to set goals for themselves. In my opinion, the next year is not promised. If you want to start going to the gym, start a business and so forth, start now – don’t wait for tomorrow.

Rosa Namises (62)

I think we are losing the relevance of new year’s resolutions because we do not stay on par with our resolutions at the end of the year. So maybe, the resolution will be to commit myself to my resolutions of the year and stay true to them – that applies to the nation as well. We must stay true to our resolutions.

Gordon Elliot (22)

A new year’s resolution is a way of starting a year on a positive note. It helps us take on new challenges in our lives and it gives us a prospective on what we want to do during the year.

Melago Amupolo (18)

I don’t really believe in new year’s resolutions because I feel like people only set their resolutions but they don’t fulfil them. Probably in three months, someone will already change what they planned to achieve at the end of the year. With new year resolutions, it is good if one has a score board and goes for what they are aiming for – and if you really want to get there, I think it’s also a good idea because one will know where they are heading to, and it’s one way of finding oneself.

