NFA gets 12 spots for refs on FIFA list

WINDHOEK – The country’s trident of leading football referees Jackson Pavaza, Nehemiah Shovaleka and Jonas Shongedi retained their places on the International Football Referees list that comes along with five assistant referees while four women match officials have also been accepted by FIFA for 2019.

The Namibia Football Assoction (NFA) annually recommends names of match officials to be considered by FIFA for international acceptance to officiate official matches and for 2019 referees’ panel, 14 names were submitted.

The NFA forwarded six candidates for the assistant referees list but FIFA only approved five in the shape of tried and tested Mathew Kanyanga, Sem Singeve, Isaskar Boois while newcomers Alex Lumponjani and Matheus Nevonga also got the nod.

Up for consideration for international women football placement in 2019 are once again Vistoria Shuungula and Astino Twanyakukwa (referees) with Olivia Amukuu and Paulina Joel, the assistants completing the list.

Referees nominated to the FIFA International Referees List are obliged to pass a fitness test consisting of a series of 40-metre sprints including an interval test of 75-metre sprints and 2x12,5-metre recovery walks.

Nominated assistant referees must also pass a fitness tests consisting of a Coda-drill, series of 30-metre sprints and an interval test of 75-metre sprints and 2x 12, 5-metre recovery walk.

Members of the women’s list are only allowed to operate at men’s international matches if they have completed the men’s fitness tests. A referee must be at least 25 years old on 1 January to be eligible for International Referee listing nomination on that particular calendar year whilst an assistant referee is eligible at the age of 23.

2019-01-09 10:47:09 1 days ago