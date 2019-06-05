NFA partners with Ethiopian Airways for Afcon… offering special flight rates to fans

WINDHOEK – The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has partnered with Ethiopian Airways to come up with special packages for local fans wishing to travel to Egypt to support the Brave Warriors at this year’s 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in that country.

The offering for Namibians sees special rates on flights to Egypt for the 2019 continental football showpiece, with a return ticket going for N$10 900 per person, while rates are subject to fluctuation.

Ethiopian Airways flight to Cairo, Egypt from Windhoek takes place every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and the same dates apply when returning to Windhoek from Cairo. The NFA has however cautioned all travelling local supporters that the association will not be responsible for their accommodation and other related logistics when in Egypt.

“The NFA will provide a support letter to all individuals travelling who need to apply for a visa. For bookings, travellers should forward the dates you will be departing and returning plus a copy of your passport to ffishory@gmail.com. All payments will be done at Ethiopian Airways,” reads an NFA letter detailing the agreement with Ethiopian Airways.

Coach Ricardo Mannetti and a 28-man Brave Warriors squad are currently in Dubai where they are conducting their final training camp before heading to Egypt for final preparatory touches and subsequent announcement of the final 23-member squad for the Afcon finals.

This year’s Afcon will be held from June 21 to July 19, as per the decision of the CAF Executive Committee of 2017 to move the Afcon from January/February to June/July for the first time. It will also be the first Afcon expanded from 16 to 24 teams.

The Brave Warriors 28-man squad currently training in Dubai: Ratanda Mbazuvara, Virgil Vries, Loydt Kazapua, Max Mbaeva, Ryan Nyambe, Larry Horaeb, Chris Katjiukua, Teberius Lombard, Denzil Haoseb, Ivan Kamberipa, Charles Hambira, Riaan Hanamub, Ananias Gebhardt, Absalom Iimbondi, Willy Stephanus, Petrus Shitembi, Ronald Ketjijere, Dynamo Fredericks, Marcel Papama, Wesley Katjiteo, Manfred Starke, Benjamen Nenkavu, Deon Hotto, Itamunua Keimuine, Benson Shilongo, Peter Shalulile, Joslyn Kamatuka and Isaskar Gurirab.

2019-06-05 10:32:55 27 minutes ago