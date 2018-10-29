NFA sends Mbidi packing 

WINDHOEK – In an unexpected twist of things, the National Executive Committee of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) has grounded its President, Frans Mbidi.

The NFA honcho stands accused of several damning allegations stemming from gross mismanagement, corruption, disloyalty and failure to convene meetings – thus rendering the country’s football governing body ungovernable.

Mbidi has been embroiled in nasty confrontations with fellow executive members over the manner in which he attempted to elbow the association’s long serving Secretary-General Barry Rukoro, out of office upon expiry of his employment contract in July this year.

However, the dominant view is that the executive erred gravely by dismissing Mbidi in the absence of a fair hearing.

“It’s public knowledge that the relationship between Mbidi and his subjects has soured beyond a point of no redemption as a result of the long standing dispute over Rukoro’s contract extension,” says a legal expert who requested for his identity to be withheld for fear of reprisals.

Common law as stated in the Namibian Constitution clearly states that one is innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law.

“It’s already in the public domain that some members of the NFA Executive known as Rukoro’s allies and Mbidi have not seen eye to eye of late - a situation that puts the credibility of the decision in serious doubt with impartiality placed under the microscope.

“This is a dispute, which should be handled differently through the filing of an official complaint charging Mbidi for misconduct, obviously via an independent disciplinary panel.

“The moment the complainant passes judgment – their impartiality will be placed under scrutiny and can be challenged in any court of law.”

Attempts to get comment from the horse’s mouth (Mbidi) proved futile as his mobile phone rang unanswered.

