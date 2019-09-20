Nga-I cites becoming a father as the reason for quitting the rap game

WINDHOEK- Ngaihape Mupurua, known as Nga-I has alluded to becoming a father as the reason he decided to give up studio sessions, performing, and penning down lyrics. “So not only am I becoming a dad and other young men becoming dads as well but I need to lead, to inspire my generation and that’s why I quit rapping,” he explained in a 5:11 Instagram video.

“I quit rapping to be more responsible, to take more responsibility and to grow,” said Nga-I. He said they (rappers/musicians/celebrities) have an effect on the people that follows them.

On August 18, 2019, he tweeted: “It is with a heavy heart that I make this announcement. I have quit rapping. Your Ovi-Trap Chief Nga-I is out. Okuhepa”. After taking to social media stating the withdrawal from the music industry without any explanation, the Kurama hitmaker took to social media once again to justify his decision.

Nga-I mentioned the hip-hop industry is full of egotistical rappers and full of toxins. “The hip-hop game is toxic, you won’t believe how many drugs, alcohol and lust goes into the game. I felt instead of sucking and going into that and doing things that a lot of rappers end up regretting, I wasn’t going to play around with that anymore,” he explained.

Nga-I said he needs to be the best he can and that means moving away from everything he feels will weigh him down. “I want to take this opportunity to grow so next time you see me, we will be growing together,” he concluded.

On whether he will ever go back to rapping, Nga-I said he hasn’t thought of that as the focus is on him doing the best he can.

He assured his supporters he didn’t quit out of failure. “The reaction was crazy when I quit rapping, I realised that I needed to take time to grow and mature,” he said.

Nga-I is expecting his first child with his sweetheart, a local disc jockey, DJ Khadija. Entertainment Now! couldn’t get hold of them to get a response for further questions at the time of going to print.





