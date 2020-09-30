Nghipondoka encourages authors to publish indigenous Aletta Shikololo Youth Khomas

Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka appeals to authors and publishing houses, to invest more in producing reading materials written in indigenous languages.

Speaking at the launch of the national Readathon and Heritage Week, Nghipondoka pointed out a need for indigenous languages reading materials to help curb the rate of school dropouts and make education more engaging, meaningful, and enjoyable for the learners.

“Having a strong mother tongue foundation leads to a much better understanding of the curriculum as well as to a more positive attitude towards school,” she explained.

The annual readathon is a weeklong reading campaign, aimed to foster the love of reading among learners, to nurture a reading culture in the country and for maintaining high educational standards.

This year’s readathon week was celebrated under the theme ‘Read Namibia: Know your Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and make the world a better place for everyone’.

Being aware of the challenges presently faced by school libraries, in terms of reading resources and the availability of adequate human capital to manage the school libraries, the minister also requested that schools ensure the implementation of reading initiatives such as the ‘Reading period’.

“I am encouraging all school principals, to ensure that their libraries are optimally used and that our learners are having access to the reading resources. As the absence of a school library and the availability of professional library personnel have brought consequences that reach far beyond the classroom, as this will deprive learners the opportunities to develop information literacy skills,” she said.

Among many who contributed to the event is Presidential Advisor, Daisry Mathias, who encourages reading and writing culture among the youth, adding that writers are first, readers.

