Nipam executives meet home affairs minister

WINDHOEK - The executive director of the Namibian Institute of Public Administration and Management (Nipam), Maria Ndatiwelao Nangolo and her team on Monday had a meeting in Windhoek with the Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration, Frans Kapofi.

The Manager for Communications and Public Relations at Nipam, Ester Nakanduungile said the Nipam executive director led a team comprising of technical experts on research, capacity evaluation and leadership development when they met Kapofi.

“The discussions paved the way for a renewed commitment in addressing service delivery challenges and operationalising the principles of the Namibian Public Service Charter,” stated the public relations manager.

She further said a pilot project to address service delivery at two ministries will commence mid-2019 with the view of addressing service delivery gaps by utilising evidence-based action research and work-based- learning to restore public trust and morale at the two pilot sites.

She added, the outcome of the pilot will provide lessons learned and evidence to inform public sector reform through capacity building in line with Nipam’s mandate.

2019-01-30 10:20:39 7 hours ago