Nisa Bonny set to release second album

Keetmanshoop - Following the success of his first album, Sa-Uiba, Namibian artist Herold Haeseb is about to release his second album toward the end of March this year.

“I sold more than 150 copies last year from my debut album and I am confident to improve on this with my second offering,” a confident Haeseb explained.

Also known as #Nisa Bonny, he strongly believes ‘the sky is the limit’.

The artist further emphasised that producing the album required a lot of hard work and dedication from him. “Whilst other people enjoyed the festive season, I was hard at work on my songs,” he said.

Haeseb then pledged to his fans to come out in big numbers and buy his album. “I am an unemployed student and must, in addition, take care of my younger siblings,” he said.

#Nisa Bonny’s message to the youth is to follow his example and remain positive, believing only they (youth), as individuals, can make a difference in their lives with the needed confidence.

Named Ta Stress (Don’t stress), the album consists of 12 tracks and will be available at Mathias Music Shop (Tsumeb), well-known Antonio’s Arts in Windhoek and other entertainment retailers.

Haeseb also expressed his profound gratitude to all individuals who supported him in whichever means to make the release of his second album a reality.

He ended by requesting fans to follow him on social media. His latest music video will be available very soon.

