No bail for alleged girlfriend killer

The court has refused bail to a 35-year-old man arrested last year for allegedly killing and burning his live-in girlfriend last September.

Simon Amana Sheefeni made a preliminary routine court appearance yesterday in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court after he was hospitalised at the Katutura State Hospital following the tragic incident.

During his appearance, Sheefeni was informed the State is against having him released on bail pending his trial. According to state prosecutor Edel Upindi, the charges that Sheefeni is facing are of a serious nature and it would not be in the best interest of the public nor administration of justice for him to be released on bail. Furthermore, police investigations are still not complete.

However, Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni informed Sheefeni that should he wish to be released on bail, he can apply for a formal bail application. The court postponed the matter to 26 June for further police investigations.

Last year, Sheefeni’s case was presented before court in his absence due to him being hospitalised.

The prosecution is charging Sheefeni with a charge of murder read with the provisions of domestic violence, arson and defeating the course of justice.

All charges emanate from the gruesome death of Katrina Kasita (38), who died on 21 September 2019 at Namibia Nalitungwe informal settlement, Windhoek.

The deceased, a mother of six, was allegedly assaulted and killed before her body was set alight by boyfriend Sheefeni, who fled the scene afterwards.

It is suspected Sheefeni covered Kasita with blankets, poured paraffin on her body and set her alight in her shack. New Era also learnt that the suspect had attempted to burn Kasita before a fight but failed. It is alleged the couple were in a tumultuous relationship which was marred with violence.

During the commission of the alleged crimes, Sheefeni sustained injuries from the fire. The Namibian police at the time confirmed Sheefeni sustained burnt wounds on his face and other parts of his body and was hospitalised at Katutura hospital under police guard.

Sheefeni was arrested on 23 September 2019 in Northern Industrial Area after hiding and sleeping under a bridge near NamPower, according to the police. The police further added that the accused suffered from fatigue from where he was hiding and approached people at a service station in the area and asked them to pray for him.

The people allegedly alerted the police after they saw he had fire wounds and there was a suspect being sought by the police following Sunday’s incident.

