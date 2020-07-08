No further closures planned – Pick n Pay Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Pick n Pay Namibia, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, has said no additional stores will close after it confirmed the closure of the Pick n Pay Centre, formerly known as Seagulls Mall, in Walvis Bay. The retailer also responded to what it called ‘misleading reports’ in some local media.

The Group’s corporate communications manager, Roux-che Locke, said: “As part of our business re-alignment strategy that has been developed in order for us to turn Pick n Pay Namibia into a sustainable and profitable business to secure the jobs of our employees, a decision was taken to close that store, as the current economic climate in the Erongo region does not, unfortunately, allow us to operate three stores in that region, as it already duplicates high operating expenses, including extremely high utility costs in comparison to the rest of Namibia”.

Locke added that, at this stage, there are no further closures planned, saying Pick n Pay will continue to have a presence in the Erongo region with a store at the Dunes Mall and in Swakopmund. She further emphasised that the closure of the Pick n Pay store at the Pick n Pay Centre is by no means related to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, the consequential impact of Covid-19 remains a concern for all businesses, including Pick n Pay. We would like to categorically state that while some of our employees at the closed Pick n Pay store at Walvis Bay Pick n Pay Centre opted to be retrenched (and others were relocated), the future of our employees through job security at Pick n Pay and the rest of the O&L operating companies remain our top priority as we strive to achieve the O&L vision and objectives of 2025,” Locke continued. `She also responded to a media report regarding the future sponsorship of the Pick n Pay Cycle Classic event, which implies that the “future of Pick n Pay is under scrutiny”.

“This is totally incorrect and misleading, as the report was unfortunately misconstrued, creating a factually incorrect and negative perception of Pick n Pay and the O&L Group. In fact, we would like to assure you that we are passionately and aggressively committed to our purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life,” Locke concluded.

2020-07-08 09:30:53 | 1 hours ago