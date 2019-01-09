No need to panic: Ghosts' mentor

WINDHOEK – Struggling Katutura outfit Orlando Pirates “will collect three points against coastal side Eleven Arrows” when the two giants clash in a do or die MTC Premiership match on Sunday at 17h00 sharp.

Those were the confident words uttered through the lips of Buccaneers’ head coach Luckey Kakuva in an interview with Nampa yesterday.

Kakuva, who returned to the Ghosts hot seat for a second time, said the points are crucial to bring their league title campaign back on track.

The Katutura outfit find themselves languishing in the relegation zone in position 15, which led to the unavoidable departure of head coach Erich Muinjo and assistant and goalkeeper coach Heribert Kapeng last month after string of poor results after six matches.

Kakuva will be deputised by former Ghosts blue-eyed boy Geoffrey Roman, while another club legend Michael Pienaar remains the team manager. The newly appointed head coach said upon his appointment that the team lacked confidence and an attitude change was needed.

“The players were demoralised, obviously from the position they found themselves in. So, our mission is simple, to collect at least nine points from our next four matches - starting with Arrows this coming weekend because a good result will bring back the players’ confidence,” charged Kakuva.

He added that there is “no need to start pressing the panic button yet” as it is still early days. “Our fans’ support is crucial if we are to turn around the fortunes, and with them rallying behind the team, we will be capable of bringing back the glory days,” he bragged.

Kakuva further noted that the team needs reinforcements though he did not specify in which positions. “We have approached some players but we know it won’t be easy to get them during this coming transfer window period.”

Meanwhile, Okahandja United under-fire coach, Woody Jacobs, told this news agency that his charges are physically and mentally ready for their clash against Tura Magic in Windhoek on Friday.

“We did not have much of a break as we were involved in the Christmas Cup in Swakopmund, where we gave our fringe players some game time before returning to training three days after the festive season.”

Jacobs is adamant that the club’s shoddy start to their league campaign is the culmination of missed chances and self-inflicted defensive errors.

“We have rectified those grey areas and are raring to go but the team is still a work in progress that needs to be resolute in its approach.

“We have key players returning from injuries and will go for a win against Tura Magic. Obviously, they have been consistent and come into the match as firm favourites, but we are ready to get a positive result,” Jacobs maintained.

The boys from the garden town are currently perched in a precarious 14th position on the 16-team MTC Premiership log table. – Nampa

